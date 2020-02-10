Dear Client: Recently we reported that BeatBox maker, Future Proof, had sent a cease and desist letter in January to Molson Coors Beverage Company for what the former dubbed infringement against its seltzer brand, Brizzy. As BBD readers know, MCBC is bringing a similarly named hard seltzer brand, Vizzy, to market imminently. Molson Coors Beverage … Continue reading "Future Proof Files Injunction Against Molson Coors"