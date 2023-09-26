Dear Client: In a highly anticipated, 170-page lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission has officially come for Amazon. Court watchers anticipated the suit, which was filed in Seattle federal court, for months, according to a story by the Wall Street Journal. The agency, headed by chair Lina Khan, accuses the online retailer giant of … Continue reading "FTC vs. Amazon: Biden Administration Joined by 17 States in Antitrust Suit"