Freight Fright: Distribs Push Back on MC Freight Increases
Dear Client: Last week we reported that Molson Coors was planning on assessing a big increase in the amount they charge their wholesalers for freight due to higher fuel and shipping costs. They will release the final number in December, but as of now, they’re forecasting “the 2022 freight and fuel surcharge to range between … Continue reading "Freight Fright: Distribs Push Back on MC Freight Increases"
You are unauthorized to view this page.