Editor's Note: For today's issue, we reached deep into our archives exactly eight years ago to pull the September 1, 2011 of BBD, entitled: "Crown Seeks to Double Share". Welp, turns out they did it. Constellation sold around 12 million barrels in 2011, and will sell about 23 million barrels this year, and are a … Continue reading "Flashback to 2011: Constellation Aims to Double Share, (And They Did)"