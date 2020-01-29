Dear Client: BBD readers know that A-B will run a single 60-second ad for Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer during Sunday's Super Bowl game. Now the company is announcing that they actually have two spots, starring Post Malone and his favorite drink(s). You can actually watch them both already: Behold, #PostyStore and #PostyBar. A-B … Continue reading "Fans to Choose Which Post Malone Spot Will Run in Bud Light/Seltzer Super Bowl Slot"