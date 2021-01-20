Dear Client: Bev alc segments continue to merge -- especially with the massive canned RTD trend. So it shouldn't surprise readers that yesterday's Wine and Spirits Daily Summit session covering "the World of Canned Wines and Spirits" was just as newsworthy for the beer industry as it was for the wine and spirits worlds. Of … Continue reading "Cutwater Spirits Founder Spills the Beans on Canned Cocktails Strategy"