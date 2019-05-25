Court Hands MillerCoors Partial Victory on CornGate **Holiday Alert***

Dear Client:



A federal court in Wisconsin granted a preliminary injunction against A-B for using certain language in advertising regarding MillerCoors using corn syrup in their beers. However, the injunction is fairly narrow and specific, and from where we sit it appears many of A-B’s #corngate-centric ads can continue to run. Still, this means the case can move forward against A-B.



In summary, the court ruled last night that within 10 days, Anheuser Busch is barred from:



-Saying Bud Light contains “100% less corn syrup”;



-Referencing Bud Light and “no corn syrup” without any reference to “brewed with,” “made with” or “uses”;



-Referencing Miller Lite and/or Coors Light and “corn syrup” without including any reference to “brewed with,” “made with” or “uses”; and



-Describing “corn syrup” as an ingredient “in” the finished product.

The money shots: “The court finds that plaintiff’s (MillerCoors) evidence is sufficient to support a finding at the preliminary injunction stage that it has some likelihood of success of proving defendant’s advertisements deceived or have the tendency to deceive a substantial segment of consumers to believe that Miller Lite and Coors Light actually contain corn syrup.”



“Plaintiff’s (MillerCoors) strongest evidence is the defendant’s (Anheuser Busch) own statements indicating that in launching this campaign, it was aware of and intended to exploit consumer concerns about corn syrup… these statements support a finding that defendant was aware of consumer concerns about the likelihood of confusion surrounding corn syrup and HFCS, and that the defendant hoped consumers would interpret advertising statements about “made with corn syrup” or “brewed with corn syrup” as corn syrup actually being in the final products.”

MILLERCOORS RESPONDS. “We are pleased with today’s ruling that will force Anheuser Busch to change or remove advertisements that were clearly designed to mislead the American public,” said MillerCoors CEO Gavin Hattersley. “As the dominant market leader, Anheuser Busch should be seeking to grow the beer category, not destroy it through deceptive advertising. Their campaign is bad for the public, bad for the beer industry and against the law. We are happy to hold them accountable for it, and we look forward to the next steps in this case.”



A-B ALSO DECLARES VICTORY. In a statement to BBD, A-B writes: “Yesterday’s ruling is a victory for consumers as it allows Bud Light’s Super Bowl advertising to continue. As the number one selling beer in the U.S., Bud Light remains committed to leading the alcohol industry by providing more transparency for consumers including letting them know about the ingredients that are used to brew their beer.”



More next week…..



Until Tuesday,



Harry, Jenn, and Jordan

