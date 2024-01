Dear Client: While craft beer overall was down 3% in the SoCal food channel in Q4 last year, San Diego-based Coronado Brewing is significantly outpacing its peers (and craft overall) in the category, per recent numbers the brand shared with CBD during our Beer, Wine and Spirits Summit on the island. Coronado Brewing, which grew … Continue reading "Coronado Brewing Eyes C-Stores in ‘24 After Stellar Grocery Trends"