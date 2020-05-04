May 4, 2020

Corona #CincoAtHome Virtual Concert Will Benefit Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

Dear Client: This year people will not be flocking to bars and restaurants en masse to celebrate one of import beers' largest holidays, Cinco de Mayo.  But Corona is still encouraging people to celebrate the holiday at home. They started airing this "#CincoAtHome" TV spot in late April (it will run through Cinco) encouraging people … Continue reading "Corona #CincoAtHome Virtual Concert Will Benefit Restaurant Employee Relief Fund"

You are unauthorized to view this page.