Dear Client: Some of the highest applause at the Molson Coors distributor conference last week came during the Coors Banquet and High Life presentations. The last five to seven years or so, Coors Banquet had enjoyed quarter over quarter of consecutive growth, but in recent IRI, the brand has been flat in dollars, and down … Continue reading "Coors Banquet’s New Campaign: “Stolen, Smuggled and Sought After Since 1873”"