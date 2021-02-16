Dear Client: Yesterday, BBD brought you news of ABI/Grupo Modelo filing suit against Constellation over what it deems to be improper use of the Corona mark in the U.S. ABI and company contend that Constellation's Corona Hard Seltzer brand violates their 2013 agreement, as it is not a traditional malt-based beverage. ABI claims that the … Continue reading "Constellation to Distributors: We Will Defend Our Rights"