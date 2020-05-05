Dear Client: We've been assured that shortages will be minimal, but several smaller distributors are getting on allocation from Constellation Beers on all 12pkNRs, all 12pk cans (except Corona), 18pks Corona and Modelo NRs, 18pks Modelo cans, 24pk Modelo cans, and 24oz Modelo cans. Regional STZ reps are telling distributors not to put these allocations … Continue reading "Constellation Testing Trust with Analysts and Distributors"