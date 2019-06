Dear Client: Constellation's first quarter (fiscal 2020) results just hit. Here's your quick read. Constellation Q1 2020 saw net sales up 2% overall. But the beer side far outpaced that, with net sales up 7.4%. Their beer business grew depletions by 6.6% over the quarter; and shipments were a notch below, up 5.4%. That seems … Continue reading "Constellation Q1 Depletions Up 6.6%, Shipments Up 5.4%"