Dear Client: Constellation’s second quarter earnings call lasted just under an hour yesterday, and of that 60 minutes it’s probably fair to guess that at least a quarter of it was dedicated to seltzer talk. In fact, the word “seltzer” was mentioned more times during the call (45) than: “beer” (33), “wine” (33) or “spirits” … Continue reading "Constellation’s Sights Set on Top Three Position in Seltzer"