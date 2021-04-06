Dear Client: Yesterday, Constellation filed a motion in U.S. District Court Southern District of New York to dismiss the claims Anheuser-Busch InBev's Grupo Modelo brought against their Corona Hard Seltzer brand in February. Recall, Grupo Modelo alleged that Constellation's usage of Corona as a hard seltzer brand violates the parties’ 2013 agreement allowing Constellation to … Continue reading "Constellation Files Motion to Dismiss Suit Against Corona Hard Seltzer"