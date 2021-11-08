Dear Client: Back in late August, we reported that Modelo Especial had gone under agency review, with the incumbent, Cavalry, not included [see BBD 08-31-2021]. Now, Constellation is announcing that it is indeed pivoting: It has chosen New York-based Grey Group as the agency of record for the Modelo brand family. Grey services some high-profile … Continue reading "Constellation Chooses Grey Group As New Modelo Agency"