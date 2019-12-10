Constellation CFO David Klein to be New Canopy Growth CEO
Dear Client: If anyone thought Constellation has lost interest or heart in its big cannabis bet, Canopy Growth, the appointment of current STZ CFO David Klein to CEO of Canopy would strongly suggest otherwise. Constellation chief Bill Newlands called the transition of David, who has been their CFO since June 2015, "a great career opportunity … Continue reading "Constellation CFO David Klein to be New Canopy Growth CEO"
You are unauthorized to view this page.