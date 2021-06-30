Dear Client: Constellation beer depletion trends accelerated in Q1 earnings today, up 10.7% on the strength of the irrepressible Modelo and an extra selling day (or just under 10%, adjusted for that day). Shipments were largely in line with depletions, up 11.3%. Net sales were up 14%. The company further attributed its showing to "continued … Continue reading "Constellation Accelerates Again; Q1 Beer Depletions Up Almost 11%"