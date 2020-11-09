Dear Client: Buffalo Wild Wings is approaching 2021 with cautious prudence. They’re investing in e-commerce to help "weather" the volatile winter – and testing bev alc on the platform, too. They’re delaying draft resets until next fall. They’re pushing established brands like Bud Light and Dos Equis … but also betting on emerging categories, from … Continue reading "Buffalo Wild Wings Aims to Conquer E-commerce, Seltzer in 2021"