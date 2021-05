Dear Client: The long-rumored succession plan at ABI has come true. ABI announced today that Carlos Brito will step down after 15 years as CEO and 32 years at the company. The company's board of directors has “unanimously elected” current U.S. chief, Michel Doukeris, to succeed Brito as CEO of ABI, effective July 1, 2021. … Continue reading "Brito Stepping Down, Michel Moving into the Big Seat"