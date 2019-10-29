Dear Client: Ben E. Keith, the third-largest independent beer wholesaler in the nation, is making a concerted bet on spirits to add to their statewide craft beer and spirits division. The Dallas-based A-B house announced yesterday the purchase of locally based Artisanal Beverage Distributor's assets, "adding 20 suppliers to its growing line-up of spirits and … Continue reading "Ben E. Keith Starts Spirits Division, Acquires Boutique Liquor House"