Beer Distributor Jobs Up 19% Over Ten Years

While beer sales volumes have remained relatively flat, beer distributors have added jobs at a clip of nearly 19% over the last decade as the complexity, increased marketing, and number of SKUs has skyrocketed for the average distributor. Most of those increases have no doubt been in warehouse picking, drivers, and salespeople — in addition to specialized marketing execs for craft and imports.



That’s one of the many fascinating stats in the joint Beer Institute and NBWA Beer Serves America economic impact report. Some other stats to tout at your local, state, and federal lawmakers:



-Brewers and beer importers directly employ 69,928 Americans. About 58 percent of brewing jobs are linked to large and mid-sized brewers and beer importers, which means they have a decent living wage and perqs like health insurance.



-Overall, the beer industry contributes nearly $328.4 billion in economic output which is equal to 1.6 percent of the U.S. Gross Domestic Product.



-Suppliers to the brewing industry – enterprises that manufacture bottles and cans, cardboard case boxes, brewing equipment or marketing displays – generate nearly $102 billion in economic activity and are responsible for nearly 436,650 jobs alone.



-All told, nearly $58.6 billion in tax revenues are generated by the production and sale of beer and other malt beverages. This is equal to nearly 40percent of the retail price paid for these products by consumers. (Compare that to cannabis….. They don’t hold a candle to us, and most of it is still sold on the black market anyway).



-And as we said, the number of distributor jobs has increased by more than 19 percent in the last decade, to nearly 141,600.



It’s a great story to tell, now go tell it.



BON & VIV SUMMER TV CAMPAIGN, “BY ANY OCEAN,” HITS TODAY



Today, A-B’s Bon & Viv spiked seltzer brand starts airing a new summer TV campaign across key networks like AMC, BRAVO, A&E, Comedy Central, Discovery, and E!.



Bon & Viv’s “mythical mermaid founders,” first debuted during Super Bowl [see BBD 01-24-2019], make their return in a new spot dubbed, “By Any Ocean.”



“Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer has 0 grams of sugar,” says one mermaid in the commercial’s opening. “It’s … perfect to drink by any ocean,” says the second, “like this one,” signaling the beach in that shot. But it’s also good by “a rooftop ocean,” they say, as they morph to a rooftop bar. Or, a cooler, AKA: “a beverage ocean … filled with tiny icebergs.”



The national campaign includes social, digital and out of house, besides TV. A-B referred to its price tag as “a competitive budget.”



CAN THEY CLOSE THE GAP? A-B’s horse in the hard seltzer race is a distant third in terms of share. Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co’s. White Claw is still the hard seltzer share leader.



And in fact, White Claw seems to be increasing its lead in the most recent weeks, while the other two large players have lost a bit of rope. The latest 52 weeks to 5/12, in IRI multi-outlet and convenience, the White Claw brand family has 49.5 share of hard seltzer, while Truly has 30.1 share and Bon & Viv has 10.3. But the latest 12-week period shows only White Claw accelerating, to 53.9 share, while Truly is now at 28.9, and Bon & Viv dropped to 7.2. Let’s see if this new marketing can move the needle.



A-B’S IN-HOUSE AGENCY DRAFTLINE: COST-CUTTER? OR MORE LOCAL, DISRUPTIVE MARKETING?



At last month’s “Innovations” meeting at A-B’s offices in New York [see BBD 04-26-2019], Beyond Beer VP Chelsea Phillips casually mentioned that the eye-catching, pink packaging for Naturdays, one of the top new innovations in the beer space, had been led by their in-house creative agency, Draftline.



With Draftline, said Chelsea, “stuff can be done overnight, at a fraction of the cost, at super-high speed.”



Naturday’s packaging is “country club inspired.” But it was daring, too: It’s “funny how many people we had to convince that pink packaging doesn’t alienate men these days,” Chelsea noted.



We hadn’t realized just how significant the in-house agency behind that look has become for A-B. On Friday, Ad Age covered Drafline’s growth at A-B, though it “took off” for Anheuser Busch InBev in Colombia and spanned to Mexico before it hit the U.S. unit operations.



“The agency has grown since May 2018 from a digital and social agency working only on Michelob Ultra, to working across all 42 U.S. AB InBev brands,” Ad Age noted. It not only handles traditional agency stuff like TV production, packaging, and media buys (“which accounts for 10 percent of AB InBev’s media spend,”) but also data collection and email marketing.



It works on big brands like Bud Light and Mich Ultra, as well as new launches, like “the entire creative and media needs of new brands like Patagonia.”



Indeed, Draftline is intimately entwined with A-B innovation. As we quoted VP marketing innovation Jake Kirsch last month, their new approach to piloting innovations, called Apollo, is “almost like a VC mindset … If we can get one or two right they’re gonna pay for the other 150,” he said. Well, apparently, a Draftline team is in charge of Apollo, too.



Over the last year, the Draftline team at A-B’s New York offices “has grown from a team of three to 55 employees, with some being transferred from within AB InBev, the majority being hired from agencies, and the rest coming from brands, production companies and TV networks.”



WHY? “AB InBev currently works with over 50 ad agencies, including Wieden & Kennedy for Bud Light, FCB for Michelob Ultra and David and VaynerMedia for Budweiser,” per article. CMO Marcel Marcondes told the outlet that “AB InBev is treating Draftline like any other agency it works with, meaning it has to pitch for business along with any other agencies invited to do so.”



Marcel told the outlet that a large driver behind Draftline’s launch was the ability to leverage it for more localized marketing and consumer insights. For instance, “there’s a data intelligence with Draftline to track what kind of messaging better resonates with very granular consumer groups within the same city,” he said. “This is something we don’t get from our partners.”



Natch, an executive at one agency partner (presumably who still works with A-B) doesn’t love this in-house solution. They told the outlet, anonymously: “Because creativity from truly talented people costs so much money, AB InBev is trying to find ways to beat that system, but what they don’t know is, you get what you pay for.”

BEATBOX “BREWING” NEW SLIM CAN WINE, MIXOLOGIST-HATCHED SELTZER



A few weeks ago we broke news of new seltzer product, Brizzy [see BBD 04-24-2019]. At 100 calories, 1 gram of sugar and 2 carbs. Flavors include strawberry rose, mixed berry mojito and watermelon mule.



The proposition: “A Keto-friendly hard seltzer from the number one mixologist in the state.” (It was developed in tandem with Terance Robson, partner in local speakeasy Here Nor There, who won the 2019 Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl to be “crowned” top bartender in the state.)



That package will ship in variety 6-packs (under $10), starting next month. So far they’ve got some big name chains on board, including H-E-B authorization, a 90-store test with Walmart in the Southeast, Spec’s, Circle K, Texas c-store chain Buc-ee’s and more.



Mark says they’re currently presenting “to many more right now for fall sets.”



…PLUS NEW SLIM CAN WINE, “CORKLESS.” They’ll follow Brizzy with Corkless, a premium (slim) canned wine play that’s lightly carbonated (Pinot Grigio and of course Rose). It’s also “cause driven,” as a portion of proceeds from each case go toward environmental charities. Production has been tough because lead times for the 250ml can keep growing due to demand. They’re presenting for fall sets and hope to produce in July.



Again, this plays to beer distributors’ strengths: It goes to that “odd door or two” that beer distributors don’t usually service, but beer distributors could come in with BeatBox’s can wine portfolio, party punch, even seltzer, “and say, ‘give us a third of that door. We’re here every week, and we’ll merchandise it for you.’” And they are, says Mark.



For 2020, they’ve got a lot coming for their wholesaler network. Says Justin: “We’re talking about a lot of stuff, whether it’s in cannabis, or chewables or beer … there’s so many ways that we could go that we’re making decisions on right now.”

Says Mark: “Nothing is off the table if we can do it right.” They’re even looking at frozen Party Pops, and potential CBD products. Stay tuned.

