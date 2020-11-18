Dear Client: Well, that was quick. Yesterday, Bang released a terse statement: they are terminating their "exclusive distribution partnership with PepsiCo," which you may remember was only established a few months ago, in April. (See BBD 04-28-2020) Bang gave notice of terminating Pepsi as its exclusive distributor on October 23, 2020, "citing multiple issues and … Continue reading "Bang To PepsiCo: “You’re Fired” (Or Are They?)"