BBD has just intercepted a note to retailers from a Bang regional account manager, alerting its customers of a big new 2021 launch: Bang Hard Seltzer. "Very exciting news coming from VPX Sports/Bang Energy," it said. "We will be launching a Bang Hard Seltzer in late Q1 - Q2 of 2021