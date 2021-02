Dear Client: You may have heard of Ashland Hard Seltzer. If not, here's the gist: It's a fast-growing organic hard seltzer brand in/from San Diego, opened by Saint Archer vet, Josh Landan (who you may recall sold that venture to MillerCoors in 2015). In fact, Ashland is quite reminiscent of Saint Archer, at least in … Continue reading "Ashland Hard Seltzer in Talks with A-B?"