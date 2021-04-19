Dear Client: Remember Anheuser-Busch’s “Let’s Grab a Beer” ads from the Super Bowl? You know, the 90-second spot featuring a montage of friends commiserating, cracking A-B brews amid various keystone (or even low-key) occasions: a wedding, a funeral, a boardroom, an airport, a bowling alley, a kitchen after dinner service. It signed off, “Anheuser-Busch: To … Continue reading "A-B’s “North Star” for Summer Marketing: Not Normal, but “Better”"