A-B’s New Strategy: Coming to Grips with Reality

It’s been in the winds for awhile, but it’s now confirmed that A-B has embraced a “total portfolio” strategy rather than putting so much emphasis on Bud Light, as A-B sales chief Bradley Witherspoon alluded to earlier this week. (I kid, his name is, obviously, Brendan Whitworth).



Legacy light beers are chronically down, and the largest purveyor of the stuff seems to have recognized the inevitable and is making strategic changes to staunch the bleeding in other ways. Walking against hurricane winds with a cheap umbrella is no way to do business.



The math is starting to be compelling: Michelob Ultra is getting to a size where it can put an appreciable dent in Bud Light’s dollar market share losses. In fact, in year-to-date IRI supermarket scans, Michelob Ultra and its line extensions’ growth more than compensate for Bud Light dollar share losses.



Check out our sophisticated analysis:



A-B has also mitigated Budweiser’s dollar share losses fairly significantly with their Reserve series: Bud is losing 0.31 share points in YTD IRI food channel, while Bud Reserve series picks up 0.19 points, for a net loss of 0.12 points, it’s lowest family share loss in years. Again, we hired an economist with graphic artist skills to bring you the hard data:



It’s clear that Michelob Ultra, line extensions, and high end innovations are what A-B has settled on as the New New Thing. For Bud and Bud Light, it’s about mitigating the decline.



A-B called this “reframing the opportunity” in a four-hour meeting with analysts this week, according to slides we obtained through nefarious means.



“ABI’s US strategy has evolved over the past couple of years to more aggressively shift the portfolio towards the fast growing premium segment (25% of ABI v 36% of industry), whilst coming to terms with the secular decline of the mainstream segment and no longer obsessing about stabilising Bud Light volumes,” writes Sanjeet Aujla of Credit Suisse.



And recent changes in mix shift (volume shifting from lower priced brands to higher priced brands) are bearing out this strategy, as seen by our expert analysis above.



“Recent signs of the portfolio mix shift are encouraging – the business is back to modest sales growth in Q1 (after declines in 2017-18) and volume share trends are close to stabilising (-10bps, best in 7 years).” writes Sanjeet. “We believe sustaining this momentum and showing consistency over the next few quarters are key to improving investor sentiment – we don’t forecast US sales growth beyond 2019.”



This sums up their strategy on premium and below, what they call mainstream:



And one more thing: An analyst who was there said they put particular focus on their improving relationships with their wholesalers, bringing St. Louis-area David Stokes to vouch for that at the meeting. Apparently, keeping your customers happy is a winning sales proposition.



COWEN: INCREASED CANNABIS USE IN CANADA, SPELLS TROUBLE FOR BEER



More Canadians are using cannabis and drinking less alcohol, according to a recent survey from Cowen and Co.



The survey, conducted in the first quarter of the year, polled around 1,800 consumers in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta, and found that reported past-month use of cannabis (40.2%) was more than double what was previously reported from the government-conducted Health Canada survey in July 2018.



“The growth is not entirely surprising,” Cowen’s Vivien Azer said, “given that the government survey was conducted prior to legal cannabis access commencing in October 2018,” and that more people openly admitted to use of cannabis once it became legal.



While the results are a positive sign for the Canadian cannabis companies, who have shown lackluster sales in the eight months of legalization so far, it is a more “troubling sign” for the bev alc companies up there, breweries, in particular.



Check it out:



About seven out of ten cannabis consumers in both provinces said they drink less during a cannabis occasion, per survey results.



Around 30% of the respondents that consume both alcohol and cannabis said they never mixed the two over the past year.



And here’s the money shot: “41% of consumers said they consume cannabis as a substitute for alcohol.”



Unfortunately, Cowen predicts that beer will be the bev alc category facing “the biggest headwind from the transition to legal cannabis access,” and offered up three reasons, as to why:



Beer is the largest alcohol category in Canada (and the U.S.) Beer is highly consolidated competitively, such that exposure to this risk is concentrated to ABI and TAP (in both the U.S. and Canada). Beer demographics have the most overlap with cannabis consumers, as both tend to over-index to lower-income, male consumers.

Alright, but is the headwind from cannabis showing up in beer trends yet? According to Cowen, it is.



March 2019 beer volume in Canada was down 6.8%, “the worst that we have seen in at least two years,” said Cowen. They acknowledge that “trends could recover,” as 2017 “also got off to a rough start.” Still, “2017 was still the worst year of the last five,” leading Cowen to believe that this is a “troubling sign for beer.”



BON AND VIV CHIEF ON THE NEW CAMPAIGN, PLUS THE PLAN ON-PREMISE



We asked Chelsea Phillips, VP of Beyond Beer, whether the Bon & Viv commercials featuring mermaids are resonating.



Recall, the seltzer brand launched its TVC during the Super Bowl, introducing “mythical founders” Bon & Viv in a Shark Tank-type setting.



The premise: “This is a product too good to be true; it could only be made by mermaids,” says Chelsea. So those mermaids and their always-floating hair “helps us to differentiate.”



“We hear the shelf is super confusing,” she told BBD. This gives their brand a “visual anchor” that they believe “can only help to drive more people” to it.



As for its intrinsic value: “We’ve been doing a lot of focus groups lately … hearing feedback on how light and refreshing this drink is,” says Chelsea.



Recall, in the newest campaign that we detailed yesterday, the mermaids are above water, in more environments “that people can relate to.” Chelsea says they continue to do market research about “how people are using this beverage” and will evolve the messing from there.



We were also curious about the reception they are fielding with their on-premise play via a non-flavored “Classic” variant, which we reported on last month [see BBD 04-30-2019].



They’re at the preliminary sell-in point for that right now. But Chelsea says they’ve identified two on-premise situations where it should have an edge: Venues, where it can be hard for consumers to find their spirit and mixer of choice at the different kiosks; and high-volume vodka soda bars, as this helps bartenders sling suds more effectively. (For what it’s worth, they’ve found that gay bars are among the highest volume vodka soda accounts, says Chelsea.)



It’s also a great sampling opportunity. “That’s great,” says Chelsea, because “about 50% of the of the population hasn’t heard of hard seltzer in the first place.”

