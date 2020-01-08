Dear Client: A-B will run four 60-second spots during The Big Game, CMO Marcel Marcondes told media in a call today. Budweiser will get one. The Michelob Ultra family will get two: One for the flagship, and one for Michelob Ultra Pure Gold. And Bud Light will share one 60-second spot with the new Bud … Continue reading "A-B To Air Combo Bud Light/Seltzer Ad For Super Bowl; Plus 1 Bud, 2 Ultra Spots"