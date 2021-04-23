Dear Client: Yesterday, we reported that just two-year-old, spirits-based RTD company, Canteen Spirits, had raised $31 million in financing to accelerate national expansion and "bolster brand recognition," among other things. Recall that the brand consists of a fast-growing Canteen Vodka Soda, and a recently-launched Cantina Tequila Soda. Both are 99-calorie, spirits-based ready-to-drink beverages, with the … Continue reading "A-B Strikes Master Distributor Agreement, Investment in Fast-Growing Canteen Spirits"