Dear Client: Last night, Anheuser-Busch announced an agreement to sell its Hawaii-based distribution operations to non-A-B wholesaler, The Odom Corporation. (It had to be a non-AB wholesaler, because the branch was the only A-B wholesaler in the state.) As you may know, Odom is a multi-state distributor, with operations in Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and … Continue reading "A-B Selling Hawaii Branch to Odom"