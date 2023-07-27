Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch has just announced “a very difficult but necessary division to eliminate a number of positions across our corporate organization,” per statement from chief Brendan Whitworth. The company positions the moves as “corporate structure changes” that “will simplify and reduce layers within its organization.” IMPACTS “LESS THAN 2%” OF ITS U.S. WORKFORCE. A-B … Continue reading "A-B Restructuring Corporate Organization"