Dear Client: Natural Light Seltzer is apparently making waves. That's a bad -- but fitting -- pun: just yesterday, we reported the brand's weekend pr stunt, whereby Trevor Wallace, the guy behind the White Claw viral video, landed a Natural Light Seltzer-branded helicopter atop a yacht docked at the Catalina Wine Mixer festival [see BBD … Continue reading "A-B: Natty Seltzer Already Outpacing Truly on Rate of Sale in 26 Markets"
You are unauthorized to view this page.
Download the app via the Apple App Store with this icon or search for it on the Google Play Store.
© Beer Business Daily 2019