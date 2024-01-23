Dear Client: Late yesterday, Anheuser-Busch sent a message to its wholesalers regarding negotiations with the Teamsters. While discussions are “ongoing,” A-B says it is taking measures to ensure proper service levels and product availability, regardless of what happens with the Teamsters. Recall, A-B is negotiating a new national contract with the Teamsters, which covers A-B … Continue reading "A-B Making Contingency Plans to “Maintain Strong Supply and Service Levels” Amid Teamster Talks"