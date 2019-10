Dear Client: Anheuser-Busch InBev delivered third quarter results this morning, and as usual BBD was up bright and early to bring you the highlights. In the U.S., A-B depletions were down 3.5% in the quarter. That’s better than last quarter for the brewer, down 4% in Q2, but still a bit worse than the industry … Continue reading "A-B Depletions Down 3.5% In Q3"