Dear Client: A huge twist in CornGate. Anheuser-Busch has filed a counterclaim today that asserts several civil claims against MillerCoors, mainly accusing MillerCoors of coming into possession of their trade secrets, including recipes for Bud Light and Michelob Ultra. A-B claims in today's filing that MillerCoors obtained this information through one of its brewers at … Continue reading "A-B Accuses MillerCoors of Trade Secret Meddling in CornGate Counterclaim"